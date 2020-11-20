How long do chilli plants live?



How long do chilli pepper plants live?

It depends on the growing conditions, variety, it's location, the weather and your zone. In tropical climates without cold winters, peppers can live for many years and grow into what you would call small trees or shrubs.







Here are the five major varieties of peppers and their typical lifespans if grown in tropical or indoor conditions year-round:











Capsicum annuum : 1.5-3 years

These are the shortest lived of peppers, and are best grown as annuals each year. Although "annum" is Latin for "annual," these can still be perennial plants if grown in tropical climates. These include Bell Peppers sweet/Italian Peppers, Serrano Cayenne Paprika Hatch Chile Peppers NuMex Twilight pepper Jalapeños New Mexican Chile These are the shortest lived of peppers, and are best grown as annuals each year. Although "annum" is Latin for "annual," these can still be perennial plants if grown in tropical climates. These include, ornamental peppers like the gorgeous, and all of the fast growing. These pepper plants can live between 1.5-3 years. We find that thevarieties really produce the best in their first year, they don't produce much if grown longer than that, so planting fresh plants each season is best for the biggest harvests.

That said, many people report peppers growing much longer than the above average lifespans. Here are what some other chilli plant growers had to say:





They say that Chiltepins can live 35-50 years if not exposed to a hard frost.

I’ve seen 10 year old chili pepper plants protected from frost.



I've seen bird pepper "trees" on some Pacific islands that were 10-15 cm diameter in there woody trunks.

Production usually drops off after 5 or 6 years or so, but they can live a couple decades and beyond.



Plenty of people have mentioned over a decade, but one article i read said that 20-25 years wasn't out of the realm of possibility



I had a Trinidad Scorpion in the ground for 3 years in Arizona until a hard frost did it in one winter.

I think it varies by variety but I know someone who kept a hot pepper alive for 7 years. It was huge!

We'd love to hear about your pepper plants, how long have you kept a pepper plant growing?

Share with us on Instagram, Facebook or contact us online.